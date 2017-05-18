GRPD: More than 20 shots fired into house with 15 people inside

Shots were fired into this home on Quarry Avenue NW overnight on Thursday, May 18. GRPD is investigating. (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police are investigating reports on 20-30 gunshots fired into an occupied house on Thursday.

Police say officers were in the area of Hamilton Avenue and Crosby Street NW when they heard 20-30 gunshots just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

After investigating, officers located a house on Quarry Avenue NW with several bullet holes in the front. Police say the house had 15 people inside.

No injuries were reported, however three male suspects were seen running north. They were dressed in all black. Police did not provide addition descriptions.

GRPD's Major Case Team is investigating the incident and ask that anyone with more information call 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

