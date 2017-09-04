GRPD needs help finding a missing 20 year-old woman

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 20 year-old Jasmin Cheyenne Brickey.

Brickey was last seen on 9/3/17 at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Division Avenue and Withey Street in

Grand Rapids. She sent several messages to family & friends indicating she may be in danger and her

phone is now turned off.

Brickey was last seen wearing dark blue jeans with holes in the thighs, black sandals, white

shirt, and a black hooded sweatshirt. She is 6’1” tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair with hazel

eyes.

The Grand Rapids Police Department's Family Services Team is currently investigating her disappearance.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Brickey is being asked to contact the

Grand Rapids Police Department, at (616) 456-3403 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

