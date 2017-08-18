GRPD releases answers to community's questions following traffic stop report

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Their answers came in the form of a 91-page report.

The city of Grand Rapids released a report filled with answers to more than 250 questions posed by residents. The questions were collected throughout community meetings primarily the Traffic Stop Study Final Report Community Meetings, the LINC UP Gallery Community Meeting and the City's Listening Sessions.

►Read more: Click here to see the entire report.

The questions ranged from protocol, community engagement to body camera usage.

One of the community questions included read, "How many of GRPD officers actually live in Grand Rapids?"

The city's response: "While State Law prohibits local governments (cities, counties, villages, townships, etc.) from mandating that any city employee live in the city, 42 sworn police officers do live in the City of Grand Rapids."

As of October 2016, GRPD had 292 sworn in police officers.

And when asked about the amount of power police unions have in changing policies and procedures -- the city issued this response:

Under state law, public employees, like police officers, have the right to form a labor union.

A public employer, like the City of Grand Rapids, is required to “bargain collectively” with the

union representing its employees—that is, to meet with union representatives at reasonable

times and confer in good faith--about rates of pay, wages, hours, and other conditions of

employment. There are eight collective bargaining agreements in place between the City

and labor unions, which are available on the City’s website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV