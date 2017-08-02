GRPD searching for bank robbery suspect on Northeast Side

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police are currently searching for a suspect in a bank robbery incident that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.2 , at Independent Bank on Plainfield Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the suspect is a white male in his 30s with a slender build.

If you have any information, please call police at 616-456-3400.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

