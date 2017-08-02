GRPD searching for bank robbery suspect on Northeast Side

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police are currently searching for a suspect in a bank robbery incident that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.2 , at Independent Bank on Plainfield Avenue.
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the suspect is a white male in his 30s with a slender build.
If you have any information, please call police at 616-456-3400.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs