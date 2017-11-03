GRPD searching for missing man in danger of harming himself

Charles Collins (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing man.

Charles Collins has not contacted his family since 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. According to police, just before he stopped contacting his family, Collins made some statements that lead them to believe he may try to harm himself.

Collins is currently battling some medical conditions. Police say this has led to his appearance in the attached photo to deteriorate.

Charles Raye Collins is described as a 64-year-old white man with blonde hair and blue eues. He is about 5'10" and weighs about 190 lbs.

Collins should be driving a dark colored or black 2002 Ford F-150 XLT with a truck topper and Michigan plates 'CNA0720.'

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-772-2345.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

