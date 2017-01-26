Gun range and training center blocked in Blue Lake Township, takes aim at new site

CEDAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Plans for shooting ranges that could be used to train police officers are resurfacing in Muskegon County.

Last year leaders in Blue Lake Township rejected the idea for a tactical training facility. Now the Ranger Firearm Instruction facility is being pursued in Cedar Creek Township.

The property on Bayne Road in Cedar Creek Township is where specialty log homes were once built. But from the closed gate and empty office it looks like the Maple Island Log Home business is no longer operational. The large property with several buildings is near state and federal land, hundreds of acres of farm fields, and Jim Benson's back yard.

"So this guy is going to build a shooting range for the state police, and police officers and stuff like that," said Benson. He learned this week the Ranger Firearm Instruction Training facility is considering the property just behind his horse coral.

"I can not imagine all of that shooting going on all the time," said Benson. "I do not know what would happen to those horses."

At the Cedar Creek Township hall Township Supervisor Krystal Smith couldn't provide a copy of the multi-page document filed by Joe Brugnoli, owner of Ranger Firearm Instruction. Smith could confirm the plans Brugnoli recently filed are similar to what was pursued last year in Blue Lake Township.

"A tactical firearm facility," said Smith. Previous versions of the RFI training facility were described as a site were police departments, security companies, and civilians would train using various firearms. The land would need township approval.

The former log home construction site is currently zoned industrial. A change to commercial would be needed to build the RFI facility. The zoning change is not as dramatic as the one RFI made in Blue Lake Township. Property there was zoned residential.

The township's planning commission has placed the RFI request on the Saturday February 4 agenda.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the township hall.

WZZM made efforts to reach RFI owner Joe Brugnoli. We have not received a return call or e-mail.

