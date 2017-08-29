GVSU center upcycling solar eclipse glasses for schools in South America and Asia

ALLENDALE, MICH. - People in the U.S. were treated to either a full or partial eclipse of the sun on August 21. To safely view the solar eclipse, many enthusiasts could be seen sporting specially designed solar eclipse glasses. Since the next total solar eclipse won’t take place in the U.S. until 2024, there’s no need to let those glasses collect dust, especially when students around the world can put them to good use much sooner.

Grand Valley State University’s Regional Math and Science Center will be collecting eclipse glasses through September 15, which will then be sent to schools in South America and Asia through the organization "Astronomers Without Borders" for when eclipses cross those continents in 2019.

“These schools cannot afford to purchase eclipse glasses themselves, so we want to donate them so children all over the world can enjoy science,” said Kathy Agee, RMSC science program coordinator.

According to the "Astronomers Without Borders" website, Grand Valley is the only designated collection location in the Grand Rapids area for eclipse glasses. The center is located in Mackinac Hall, room C-1-120, on the Allendale Campus, and glasses can be dropped off during normal business hours of Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

