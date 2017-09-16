GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Public Museum opened a new and exciting exhibit on Saturday! It's called Brain: The World Inside Your Head and it literally takes you inside the head to probe the brain.

Grand Valley State University hosted their BrainSTEM event at the GRPM to coincide with the exhibit opening. BrainSTEM encouraged interactive, innovative, and creative activities relating to science, technology, engineering, and math.

Children of all ages spent time coding, learning about electricity, and even flying drones!

Meanwhile the Brain: The World Inside Your Head welcomed visitors for the first time.

The all-ages exhibit is hands-on and provides a close up look at what the museum calls the 'most essential and fascinating organ' through exploration of brain development, geography and function.

This traveling exhibit employs innovative special effects, 3-D reproductions, virtual reality, hands-on learning activities and interactive technology to delve into the inner workings of the brain, including its processes, potentials and mysteries.

Admission into Brain is free with general admission -- it's on the Museum's second floor and run from Sept. 16 to Jan. 7, 2018.

For more information, visit www.grpm.org/brain.

