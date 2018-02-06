GVSU hosts discussion on reporting sexual assaults

GVSU discussion on sexual assaults

ALLENDALE, MICH. - Students at one of West Michigan's largest university are reaching out to victims of sexual assault. On Tuesday night, Feb. 6, Grand Valley State University students hosted a discussion on how to report crimes.

"We want to educate about what is consent and what isn't consent, is it only verbally? Can it be body language?" says Michelle Rodan, a GVSU student.

Roldan says the majority of sexual assaults on college campuses go unreported.

"It's a heart-breaking statistic that people don't feel safe enough to report it. They don't feel like it was sexual assault, they don't feel like they need to really report it but they do," says Roldan.

She says the key is that even if the victim is not sure if they want to report the assault, they need to seek medical attention because it will preserve evidence.

"It's important to have those medical records on file so you can build your case. The examiners can record bruises and marks on your body, and it will help in the future," says Roldan.

