Hate crimes against LGBTQ are increasing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Organizations dedicated to helping members of the LGBTQ community say violence is increasing.

Mira Krishnan works with Equality Michigan, and she said last year the number of cases of violence against LGBTQ people jumped 84 percent.

"It's a big number. We don't know exactly why," said Krishnan. "One of the reasons is probably because we're more visible in our communities."

Equality Michigan has been active since the early 1990's. Krishnan lives in Kent County and is the treasurer for the statewide organization. She says along with with the positives come negatives as well, "We are potentially more vulnerable as targets."

According to the FBI, LGBTQ people are twice as likely as African Americans to be targeted for hate crimes.

