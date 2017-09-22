4 confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus in Kent County

(Photo: Thinkstock)

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - The Kent County Health Department is tracking five separate cases of West Nile Virus.

According to a news release from the health department, four adults have tested positive for the virus and one other person is suspected of being infected. All five individuals are Kent County residents.

Officials are not sure where they contracted the disease, however will unseasonably warmer weather in recent weeks it's likely people are spending more time outside making them more susceptible to mosquito bites.

“People need to know that mosquitoes are still quite active this time of year,” says Adam London, Administrative Health Officer at KCHD. “It continues to be important that people take measures to protect themselves from being bitten.”

Officials say the best treatment for West Nile Virus is prevention. It is recommended that you should wear a repellant that contains between 10 and 35% DEET, light-colored clothing, and to stay indoors during dusk. You can help to stop mosquitoes from breeding by removing any standing water in your warm and keeping your lawn and shrubs cut.

West Nile Virus is spread to people mainly by mosquito bites. West Nile Virus is not contagious from person to person. Symptoms range from a slight headache and low-grade fever to, in rare cases, swelling of brain tissue that can result in death.

West Nile Virus remains a threat anytime mosquitoes are active, the health department says.

More information about West Nile Virus and protecting yourself can be found here.

