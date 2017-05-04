Are you raising an 'emotional eater?' Calming kids with food can cause long-term problems

Small child eating a large green lollipop. (Photo: Thinkstock, Maria Sbytova)

Soothing your children's sorrows with food may stop the tears in the short-term, but researchers warn that doing so can lead to unhealthy eating patterns in the long-term.

Parents who are "emotional feeders" can encourage emotional eating -- a habit linked to weight gain and eating disorders, the study found.

Emotional feeding is when parents provide food and drinks to children to calm them down -- for instances, giving candy to soothe a tantrum in the grocery store. Relying on junk foods, desserts and other sugary foods to comfort can lead to overeating and other problems later on, such as bulimia and binge-eating, the study's lead author Silje Steinsbekk and other researchers say.

The study looked at the emotional feeding and eating of more than 800 children, aged 4, then reexamined the kids at ages 6, 8 and 10. About two-thirds of the kids show signs of eating to make themselves feel better, based on questionnaire answers from their parents.

Kids who were offered food for comfort at ages 4 and 6 displayed more emotional eating at ages 8 and 10, the study found. Also, researchers discovered signs that kids who felt more easily comforted by food were fed more by parents.

"Emotional feeding increases emotional eating, and vice versa," Steinsbekk reported.

The study also found that children who were more easily upset were more likely to emotionally eat or be fed than calmer children.

The study's authors suggest that instead of offering children food to soothe them when they are sad or upset, parents should try to calm kids by talking, hugs, or other displays of affection that don't involve food.

"Food may work to calm a child, but the downside is teaching children to rely on food to deal with negative emotions, which can have negative consequences in the long run," adds Steinsbekk.

If you're interested in reading the complete study, click here.

