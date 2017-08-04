Bacteria contamination puts Belding under boil water advisory

Boiling water in pot on gas stove, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

BELDING, MICH. - The city of Belding is under a boil water advisory due to possible bacteria contamination, reports the Daily News.

According to the Ionia County Health Department, water in the city of Belding may be been contaminated with bacteria. Anyone using city water should bring it to a boil for one minute (boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water) and let it cool before using, or opt for using bottled water instead.

The city water shouldn't be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or any kind of food preparation until further notice from the health department.

If you have questions or concerns about the advisory, contact Belding DPW at 616-794-1340.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV