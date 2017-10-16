Breast cancer survivors rehab with fly fishing

Casting for Recovery

MUSKEGON, MICH. - All month long, people across the country are talking about breast cancer awareness. Here in West Michigan, a group of survivors will gather this weekend to connect and rehab while fishing.

Casting for Recovery is a national organization with a growing presence in West Michigan. The goal is to improve the life of breast cancer survivors by taking them out for some fly fishing.

"It's simple--if you just take your arm like this, you can see all the muscles and the movements that's involved from your back, to your shoulder, to your chest and it's the repetitive motion," said Sharon Van Dyke a breast cancer survivor.

Earlier this year Van Dyke went on a fly fishing retreat and was able to connect with other breast cancer survivors.

"Listening to other survivors' stories, it makes you really thankful for what you have and look at it that way. I'm thankful for what I have, and I'm not regretful for what I don't have," said Van Dyke.

Casting for Recovery will hold a benefit event this Saturday, Oct. 21 in Grayling, Michigan. If you'd like to donate to the non-profit, click here.

