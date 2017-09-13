13 Friends for Life: A reminder for women to take care of themselves

Pink Ribbon Women

Summer is coming to a close and we are back to our busy schedules. But as life gets busier, the care-takers of the family - women - often forget to take care of themselves. Katie Bouwhuis is a nurse navigator at the Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center in Grand Rapids and she shared some easy tips and reminders on how women can take care of themselves. For more information about the Comprehensive Breast Centers at Mercy Health, visit www.MercyHealthBreastCare.com or call 616.685.6756 in Grand Rapids or 231.727.7926 along the lakeshore.

