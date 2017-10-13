13 Friends for Life Day - Governor's Proclamation

Breast cancer awareness (Photo: LenaSkor)

On this 13 Friends for Life Day, Governor Rick Snyder has proclaimed today "Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day" in the state of Michigan.

Metastatic breast cancer is particularly deadly, because the cancer has spread outside the breast to other parts of the body.

The proclamation calls for more research on metastatic breast cancer so more effective treatments can be found.

The governor's wife Sue Snyder is a breast cancer survivor.

