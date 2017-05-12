WZZM
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

13 Friends For Life: Pregnancy and breast cancer

Valerie Lego, WZZM 5:30 PM. EDT May 12, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Pregnancy is usually a time for celebration. But for women with breast cancer, a pregnancy can bring a whole new set of worries.

Dr. Jessica Keto, associate medical director at the Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center in Grand Rapids talks with Health Reporter Valerie Lego about safe breast cancer treatment options for expectant mothers.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV

WZZM

No lump, no tumor: The breast cancer disguised as a skin rash

WZZM

Study: Mammograms lead to unneeded treatment for some breast cancers

WZZM

Deodorant, bras and lumps: Breast cancer myths

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories