13 Friends for Life - Rock'n the Runway

Hands joined in circle holding breast cancer struggle symbol (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd, Getty Images/Wavebreak Media)

Rock'n the Runway is a special event held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in West Michigan. It features survivors' inspirational stories, who also model the latest fashions.

It's Saturday, October 14th at the William C. Abney Auditorium at 3075 30th Street SW, Grandville. The "Pink Carpet" is at 6 p.m. followed by the fashion show at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $25.

You'll find more information at www.rocktherunwaygr.com.

