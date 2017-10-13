13 Friends for Life: Your mammogram questions answered

Women United Against Breast Cancer

For women who are in the season of life where mammograms are a regular course of preventative health care, it's difficult to keep up with all of the changes in the “rules.” When should you have your first one? And then how often” And what "kind" of mammogram should you have? Dr. Courtney Garlick is a fellowship trained Breast Radiologist and is the Medical Director of the Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center in Muskegon. Dr. Garlick answered some of the most common questions about mammograms. To learn more visit www.MercyHealthFriendsforLife.com or call 616.685.6756 in Grand Rapids or 231.727.7926 along the lakeshore.

