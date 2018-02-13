Breakthrough non-toxic chemotherapy: fighting breast cancer from within

Hands joined in circle holding breast cancer struggle symbol (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd, Getty Images/Wavebreak Media)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There is some encouraging news when it comes to chemotherapy and breast cancer!

Chemotherapy is one of the best tools we have when it comes to fighting breast cancer, but it's also very toxic and has side effects that aren't very pleasant like nausea and lack of energy.

British Researchers are hoping a new discovery will lead to a non-toxic more natural form of the treatment.

What they've discovered is that the Vitamin B2, also known as Riboflavin, is what fuels the stem-cells of cancer cells. They found a way to block B2 from those stem cells, essentially shutting off the cancer's energy supply which stops the tumor from growing.

This type of chemotherapy is considered non-toxic because it uses inhibitors, or the body’s own anti-bodies, to shut down the energy source to the tumor taking away cancers energy source.

The breakthrough still has a way to go before it makes its way into mainstream treatments, but it gives hope to cancer patients that someday soon there will be a powerful natural way to fight cancer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV