Breast cancer support group provides critical connections during cancer journey

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A diagnosis of breast cancer can knock you for a loop, prompting lots of questions, lots of fear of the unknown.

Many breast cancer patients will tell you that sharing their journey with people who've gone before them was critical.

Angie Murar is a member of Mercy Health's Breast Friends support group and she joined us to share her story.

As the only centers of their kind in West Michigan, Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Centers (located in both Grand Rapids and Muskegon) deliver prompt, personal, specialized care for all aspects of breast health. Here, we focus on total breast health — from screening mammograms and lifetime cancer risk analysis to, when necessary, the latest surgical procedures and treatments.

Learn more at www.MercyHealthBreastCare.com or call 616-685-6756 in Grand Rapids or 231-727-7926 along the lakeshore.

