GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When it comes to breast cancer, protecting yourself means knowing your body and what’s normal for you. One of the best ways to do that is through a monthly breast self-exam.

But, there are a lot of questions surrounding them -- like, when should I do them? What am I feeling for?

You should do your breast self-exams a couple of days after your period, about the same time once a month.

Here is a guide for breast self-exams.

It’s also important to remember, not all breast cancer comes in the form of lumps. Some have no symptoms at all -- that's why it's important to get that yearly mammogram.

You can schedule your yearly mammogram and also take a breast cancer risk assessment quiz on our Friends For Life page.

