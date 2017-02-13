Courageous and candid, Michigan breast cancer survivor shares story

Amber and Chris Meyers together at the hospital while Amber recieves a chemo treatment for breast cancer. (Photo: Courtesy)

LANSING, MICH. - She lives in Lansing, but a young breast cancer survivor is touching lives all across the state, including here in West Michigan.

Candid and courageous, Amber Meyers shares her story on this "Friends for Life" day, Feb. 13.



Newlywed and expecting a baby, Amber and Chris Meyers were so excited about the future -- until a lump she found more than a year before doubled in size.

At age of 32, Amber was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, a very aggressive form, when she was 36 weeks pregnant.

"They thought there was a good chance that I wouldn't live to see my baby turn one," Amber said.

A week later, Chloe was delivered.

"At that point, I thought to myself even if I die, it doesn't matter because I allowed for this life to come into the world and any mother would trade her life for that of her child in an instant," Amber said.

The good news, the cancer had not spread to any lymph nodes, and a month after Chloe was born, Amber started chemotherapy.

Throughout her journey, Amber documented every step.

"I've always taken a lot of pictures always, always so I thought, to me, this is such a huge journey that it's so important to document," Amber said.

"Do you want to say hi to Juliet? 'Hi!," Chloe said.

Chloe is now two and a half years old.

"Because I'm triple negative, I'm in something called my danger zone, which is two to three years after diagnosis," Amber said.

Amber is positive, but also realistic. There's a 23 percent chance the cancer could metastasize.

"It's a very real possibility that I won't be here in two and a half years," she said. "I'm writing letters to Chloe and we're living every day and appreciating every single moment."

But she's also optimistic about what the future could bring.

"I entertain the thought of growing old with Chris and watching Chloe have kids and grandkids and maybe having another baby -- yes," Amber said.

Amber was recently honored in Grand Rapids with the Komen Michigan "Young Survivor Award" for her courage and passion about spreading the message to "know your body, know your normal."

