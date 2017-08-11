Do you have a 'breast' friend? Support groups can help during cancer journey

Two mature women relaxing with coffee, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Do you have a breast friend? You should get one, because experts say support groups are important part of coping with any disease -- especially breast cancer.

In support groups, members with the same issues can come together to share resources, experiences and to help each other feel a sense of empowered and community.

Stacey Newmyer, a nurse navigator with Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center talks with Health Reporter Valerie Lego about why support groups are so important and what to expect.

To learn more, watch the video above -- and be sure to visit the Comprehensive Breast Center's website.

