Mammogram call backs nothing to be afraid of

3D digital mammogram screening machine, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Yearly mammograms are recommended for women beginning at age 40. For many women this can a scary thing, but receiving a phone call your doctor has found something suspicious can be even scarier for women and their families.

But a suspicious finding does not mean that you have cancer.

Dr. Courtney Garlick, Medical Director and Fellowship-Trained Breast Radiologist at the Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center in Muskegon talks with WZZM 13 Health Reporter Val Lego about what a call back after a mammogram could be.

For more information, click here.

13 Friends For Life logo

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact Val Lego: vallego@wzzm13.com. Follow her on Twitter @valerielego.

(© 2017 WZZM)