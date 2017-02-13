WZZM
Mammogram call backs nothing to be afraid of

One of the most important things a woman can do when it comes to breast cancer is to get her yearly mammogram starting at age 40.

Valerie Lego, WZZM 5:39 PM. EST February 13, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Yearly mammograms are recommended for women beginning at age 40. For many women this can a scary thing, but receiving a phone call your doctor has found something suspicious can be even scarier for women and their families.

But a suspicious finding does not mean that you have cancer.

Dr. Courtney Garlick, Medical Director and Fellowship-Trained Breast Radiologist at the Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center in Muskegon talks with WZZM 13 Health Reporter Val Lego about what a call back after a mammogram could be.

