Mother, daughter share their Friends for Life story

Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness Concept (Photo: Rawpixel Ltd, Rawpixel Ltd)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The main risk factors for breast cancer are things you cannot change: being a woman, getting older, and certain inherited genes.

That's why, in addition to monthly breast self-exams and annual mammograms, it's important to know your genetic risk.

Mother and daughter, Penny and Rachel Latsch, shared their story about why these are all so important.

As the only centers of their kind in West Michigan, Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Centers (located in both Grand Rapids and Muskegon) deliver prompt, personal, specialized care for all aspects of breast health. There, they focus on total breast health — from screening mammograms and lifetime cancer risk analysis to, when necessary, the latest surgical procedures and treatments.

Learn more at www.MercyHealthBreastCare.com or call 616-685-6756 in Grand Rapids or 231-727-7926 along the lakeshore.

