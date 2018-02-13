Paint the town pink! 'Experience Pink' in Grand Rapids all February long

Close-up of three mature women walking and talking, all three wearing a shade of pink. (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Stockbyte)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - During the whole month of February, a common theme is red. However, on Friends for Life Day, Feb. 13, we think pink.

All of downtown Grand Rapids will also be pinking out for February. Businesses downtown, restaurants and hotels are celebrating Experience Pink with specials, discounts and events -- including a happy hour party on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Courtyard by Marriott.

All the pink is in support of Susan G. Komen Michigan, the world's largest grassroots network of breast cancer survivors and activists.

According to Experience Grand Rapids, Experience Pink has raised more than $40,000 since inception.

For more information about Experience Pink and a list of all the events and discounts available this month, click here. If you want to learn more about Susan G. Komen Michigan, and their battle against breast cancer, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter

© 2018 WZZM-TV