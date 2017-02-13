Physical activity can reduce your risk of breast cancer, help those in treatment

Exercise impact on cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's fairly common knowledge that good diet and nutrition can reduce your risk of cancer and even fight cancer. So what about physical activity?

Stacey Newmyer is a Nurse Navigator at the Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center in Muskegon. She explained how exercise and physical activity can help to reduce your risk of breast cancer, help those who are going through treatment, and those who have completed their treatment.

As the only centers of their kind in West Michigan, Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Centers (located in both Grand Rapids and Muskegon) deliver prompt, personal, specialized care for all aspects of breast health.

Here, we focus on total breast health — from screening mammograms and lifetime cancer risk analysis to, when necessary, the latest surgical procedures and treatments.

Learn more at www.MercyHealthBreastCare.com or call 616-685-6756 in Grand Rapids or 231-727-7926 along the lakeshore.

(© 2017 WZZM)