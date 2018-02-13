Relaxation and healing with the Mercy Health Wege Institute for Mind, Body and Spirit

Relaxing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Massage, acupuncture, and aromatherapy are things we use to de-stress and relax. These integrative medicine options are also important for those who might be facing a difficult diagnosis or treatment.

Kristi Hanson from the Mercy Health Wege Institute for Mind, Body and Spirit stopped by to share the benefits of integrative medicine.

Unique in West Michigan, Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Centers deliver prompt, personal, specialized care for all aspects of breast health. They focus on total breast health — from screening mammograms and lifetime cancer risk assessments to, when necessary, the latest surgical procedures and treatments.

