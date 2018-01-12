What's your normal? The best way to fight breast cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Early detection is key when it comes to fighting breast cancer. Here are some reminders of why you need to Know Your Normal is so important:

1. Early signs of breast cancer don't cause any symptoms. The good news is most are treatable and have a high survival rate.

2. About 5 to 10 percent of mammogram results are abnormal and require more testing. And most follow-up tests confirm that no cancer is present.

3. Possible symptoms of breast cancer include a change in the size or shape of the breast, nipple discharge or tenderness, and ridges or pitting of the breast.

Each of these symptoms gives important information to you doctor. But if you have all symptoms there is a greater chance that cancer is present.

