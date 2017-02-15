Cardiovascular disease costs could exceed $1 trillion by 2035

Stethoscope pictures with money, pen, calculator, glasses and blank patient information form. Stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Cardiovascular disease is the most costly and prevalent killer, and according to a recent study by RTI International for the American Heart Association could cost the nation more than $1 trillion by 2035.

According to the study, the number of Americans with cardiovascular disease will rise to 131.2 million -- 45-percent of the total U.S. population -- with costs expected to reach $1.1 trillion.

"Mostly driven by the aging of the population, the prevalence and costs of cardiovascular disease are expected to increase significantly in the next 20 years," said Olga Khavjou, economist in RTI's public health economics program and lead author of the study.

The new projections are an update of those made in 2011 that estimated around 100 million Americans would suffer from cardiovascular disease by 2030. That prediction came true in 2015 -- almost 15 years sooner than anticipated. That same year, the death rate from heart disease rose by 1 percent for the first time since 1969.

This latest study projects that by 2035, there will be:

123.2 million Americans with high blood pressure

24 million coronary heart disease patients

11.2 million suffering from stroke

7.2 million Americans with atrial fibrillation

Some other key findings:

By age 45, cardiovascular disease risk is 50 percent, at 65 it jumps to 80 percent

Black Americans/African Americans will have the highest rates of cardiovascular disease by 2035, followed by Hispanics

Men will suffer from cardiovascular disease at a greater rate than women between now and 2035

RTI researchers conducted the analysis and developed the methodology for generating these projections, to view them click here.

According to a news release from Science Daily, cardiovascular disease is the costliest disease in the nation, sitting at $555 billion in 2016. RTI International's study suggests that the economic burden of cardiovascular disease will only get worse -- costs climbing into the trillions. The total cardiovascular disease costs across all conditions are projected to more than triple among those age 80+ and more than double among those ages 65-79.

The report breaks down the total cost into direct and indirect costs.

Direct medical costs related to cardiovascular disease will continue to rise, with costs expected to triple over the next 20 years for Hispanics, more than double among Blacks/African Americans and be higher for women than men. Expenses associated with cardiovascular disease are expected to surpass medical cost estimates for other chronic diseases, such as diabetes and Alzheimer's.

Indirect costs due to cardiovascular disease, or the costs related to lost productivity in the workplace and at home, are projected to be the highest for individuals age 45-64. On average, an employee with cardiovascular disease costs his or her employer nearly 60 hours and over $1,100 more in lost productivity per year than an employee without cardiovascular disease.

To address the escalating burden highlighted in the report, the association recommends the following specific changes in federal policies:

Increased funding for heart and stroke research by the National Institutes of Health

Enhanced focus on prevention to improve and preserve population health from birth to old age

Preservation and expansion of access to high-quality affordable health care

Science Daily reports that even though heart disease and stroke account for 23-percent and 4-percent of all deaths respectively, the National Institutes of Health only invests 4-percent of its budget on heart disease research, 1-percent on stroke research and 2-percent on other cardiovascular disease research. The American Heart Association believes robust NIH-funded research is the best hope to turn these projections around.

"While we have made tremendous progress in fighting cardiovascular disease, recently reported death rates and these projections reinforce that now is not the time to relax," said American Heart Association President Steven Houser, Ph.D., FAHA..

"We must continue to be vigilant, because if these projections become reality, a serious health and economic crisis is on the horizon. The association welcomes the opportunity to work with Congress and the new administration to find ways to wipe out the burden of cardiovascular disease and build an improved culture of health in our country."

To read RTI International's full report, click here and to read the full news release, visit Science Daily.

