Critical need for O-negative blood in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Michigan is in critical need of type O-negative blood due to severe weather and increase in illness across the state, Michigan Blood says.

Michiganders across the state are in need of help. Hospitals across the state are in need for more type O-negative blood -- the universal blood type used when there's an immediate need for a blood transfusion, but a patient's blood type is unknown.

"Because of bad weather and illness across the state, we've been seeing fewer donations," said Jim Wilson, President of Michigan Blood, "But the need for blood never stops, even in a storm. A blood donation today could mean three lives saved tomorrow."

Michigan Blood says that only 7-percent of the population has O-negative, making their donations so important.

Now through Saturday, Jan. 21, anyone with type O-negative blood who donates at a regional Michigan Blood Donor center will receive a $10 gift card in the mail.

Here are hours for donor centers in the Grand Rapids Area:

Grand Rapids Area Donor Center on 1036 Fuller Ave NE

Wednesday, 1/18: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, 1/19: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, 1/20: 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, 1/21: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Grandville Donor Center - Grandville United Methodist Church on 3140 Wilson Ave

Thursday, 1/19: 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Michigan Blood is provides blood and blood products to more than 60 hospitals in Michigan, including Spectrum Health, Metro Health and Mercy Health St. Mary's -- meaning they have a direct local impact.

For more information on donation requirements or scheduling an appointment, call 1-866-MIBLOOD (642-5663) or visit www.donate.miblood.org.

