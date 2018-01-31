Dominican Sisters partner with Mercy Health Saint Mary's

(Photo: Ken Ritz)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids are trying to figure out how to re-purpose some of their space to be a force for good in the city, and they now have a new partner in that effort.

The Sisters have picked Mercy Health Saint Mary's to help them plan a future for the Marywood Campus on East Fulton.

Marywood is a place of worship, learning, meditation, and healing for Sisters. It also provides holistic healthcare for the community.

Saint Mary's and the Sisters say they're looking forward to their partnership because of the values they share.

Planning for the future of Marywood will be a process, but it will include a full time presence of primary care and specialty doctors on campus.

