FDA warns consumers of 14 companies selling bogus cancer 'cures'

Various illegally sold cancer treatment products. (Photo: Courtesy of the FDA)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to 14 different companies for selling more than 65 fake, and potentially dangerous, cancer treatments.

The FDA says that consumers should beware of products claiming to cure cancer on websites or social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The bogus products include pills, capsules, powders, creams, teas, oils and treatment and diagnostic kits -- frequently advertised as "natural" and often falsely labeled as dietary supplements, the FDA says.

The products are commonly marketed and sold without FDA approval and according to Nicole Kornspan, M.P.H., a consumer safety office at the FDA are rampant these days.

“Anyone who suffers from cancer, or knows someone who does, understands the fear and desperation that can set in,” says Kornspan. “There can be a great temptation to jump at anything that appears to offer a chance for a cure.”

According to the FDA announcement from Tuesday, legitimate medical products, drugs and devices intended to treat cancer must gain FDA approval or clearance before being marketed and sold. Without approval and safety clearance, bogus products could cause harm by delaying or interfering with proven, beneficial treatments or contain dangerous ingredients.

The FDA extends their warning to not only products intended to "treat" humans, but those marketed for pets as well.

“Increasingly, bogus remedies claiming to cure cancer in cats and dogs are showing up online,” Kornspan says. “People who cannot afford to spend large sums at the animal hospital to treat cancer in their beloved dogs and cats are searching for less expensive remedies.”

The FDA lists some red flag phrases consumers should recognize in fake cancer curing product's marketing, such as:

Treats all forms of cancer

Miraculously kills cancers cells and tumors

Shrinks malignant tumors

Selectively kills cancer cells

More effective than chemotherapy

Attacks cancer cells, leaving health cells intact

Cures cancer

For more examples of phrases than can tip you off a product is bogus, click here.

Consumers are urged to remain vigilant and steer clear of these potentially dangerous, unproven products and to always discuss cancer treatment options, including experimental drugs, with a licensed health care provider.

