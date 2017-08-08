Ferris State University's Pharmacy school offering free health screenings August 8, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As part of its commitment to Kent County's Coordinated Health Impact Alliance outreach efforts, Ferris State University's pharmacy school is offering free health screenings August 8. The screenings are taking place at a neighborhood picnic in the Black Hills neighborhood of Grand Rapids.

The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Church. There will also be free ice cream starting at 6:30 p.m.

The screenings will be conducted by Ferris State University pharmacy school staff and students. They will include blood pressure and glucose readings, as well as discussions surrounding healthcare related concerns. Participants can also get referrals as needed.

