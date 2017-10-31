Fewer hospitals in Michigan have 'A' grades for safety

Hospital patient room, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, Rawpixel Ltd.)

MICHIGAN - An annual grading system says Michigan's hospital care rank is dropping.

According to the Economic Alliance for Michigan and the Leapfrog Group, which release A through F grades of hospitals in the country based on errors, accidents and infections.

Michigan ranks 36th in the country for percentage of "A" hospitals -- only 19 of the 77 hospitals in the state were given an A.

In West Michigan: Spectrum Health Blodgett, Butterworth, Ludington, United, and Zeeland Community all received A's. Four others received a B grade, and four were given a C grade.

There were no reported F grades in the entire state.

According to the EAM and Leapfrog, Michigan is showing a trend in declining A grades and increasing B grades.

For more information about the grades and to see a full list of hospitals, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

