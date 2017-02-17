Fisherman falls through ice on Barry County lake

Emergency, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, MattGush)

DELTON, MICH. - Emergency crews rescued a man from a Barry County lake, after he fell through the ice Friday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wilkinson Lake, near M-43, just north of Delton. According to police, the 67-year-old man was fishing when the ice gave way.

Another fisherman heard him calling for help, and called 911.The man was in the water for at least 15 minutes, but he was able to walk to the ambulance.

He was taken to a hospital to be checked out. Firefighters are advising people to avoid going out on the ice.

