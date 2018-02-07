First Michigan child flu death of 2017-2018 season

As of Jan. 27, there have been 53 pediatric flu-related deaths since flu season began, according to the CDC. (Photo: WZZM)

MICHIGAN - The first child death from influenza in Michigan has been confirmed.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released a statement saying the death involves a child from the Upper Peninsula. Nationally, there have been more than 50 influenza-child deaths in the 2017-2018 flu season.

There has been some of the highest hospitalization rates ever recorded according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state department of health recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu shot.

“It is not too late to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “The vaccine is your best defense against the flu and will help reduce the severity of symptoms if you catch the flu despite being vaccinated. And remember, if you or your child is sick, stay home to help protect others.”

For more info on where to find a flu shot in area you can click here or you can visit the MDHHS for general flu questions.

MDHHS urges residents to make sure they protect themselves and their families against getting flu this season.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV