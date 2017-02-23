Kalamazoo Public Schools Closed Friday because of Flu

Ill boy lying in bed. sad child with fever and ice bag on head (Photo: AGrigorjeva, AGrigorjeva)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Kalamazoo Public Schools will be closed Friday Feb. 24 due to widespread flu-like symptoms throughout the district.

This district released a statement Thursday that cited 1,900 kids were either absent, sent home sick or complaining of the stomach flu.

The school district made the decision after meeting with the county board of health, stating that the closure would allow students to have the weekend to recover, and give the staff the chance to clean the buildings.

Climaax-Scotts Schools will also be closed Friday. The district shared the information on it's facebook page.

Gordon Beedle is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

