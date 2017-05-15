Free birth control app launches in Michigan

Contraceptive pills - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

MICHIGAN - Michiganders can now get their birth control from an app.

Nurx is an app that women and girls can use to get a birth control prescription without leaving their house. Doctors who work for the startup review each patients answers to a series of questions and help customers determine the best birth control option and then ship three month supplies straight to your door.

According to The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy, 54 percent of births in Michigan were unplanned during 2010 (the most recent data available) -- costing taxpayers more than $600 million since many of these pregnancies are funded by public insurance like Medicaid.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say that most effective way to reduce abortion rates is to improve access to "consistent, effective and affordable contraception."

Nurx hopes to fill that gap according to their press release. New users will receive a $30 credit, which amounts to about two months supply of birth control. Customers can use the promo code "MICHIGAN" at checkout through June 30, 2017.

Shipping is free for both insured and uninsured users. The contraceptives will be free for most insured users, but those without insurance can choose from brands starting at $15 per month.

The use of an app to get birth control removes the in-person contact with a doctor, but the app does connect users with a doctor should they have any questions.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV