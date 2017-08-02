Germs on coffee mugs can live three days

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Bad news brides: Alfred Angelo Bridal says orders…Aug. 3, 2017, 6:38 a.m.
-
South Haven man returns after being awarded Medal of HonorAug. 3, 2017, 1:52 a.m.
-
DeVos gets an earful from Michigan school superintendentsAug. 3, 2017, 6:24 a.m.