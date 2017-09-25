Gibson and MSU team up to fight Parkinson's

(Photo: Jamal Spencer)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Legendary Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson is teaming up with his alma mater to battle the disease he was diagnosed with in 2015.

Gibson and Michigan State University announced a fundraising effort over the weekend called "Gibby and Friends vs. Parky." Their goal is to raise $1 million dollars. That money will go to MSU's College of Human Medicine and will fund medical research in the fight against Parkinson's.

"Who knows? In 5 or 10 years we hope we have a way to stop it or slow it down," Gibson said.

The former Spartan joined Michigan State's Ring of Fame at Spartan Stadium Saturday, Sept. 23 during MSU's loss to Notre Dame.

Hours before that, he made the announcement about the partnership and talked about his fight with Parkinson's.

"You find out how tough you are. There's a new normal in your life. It's just like any other thing in your life. You have choices to make. You can pick yourself up. You can utilize what you have or you can complain about it and be non-productive."

