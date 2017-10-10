Art that helps others heal

The use of arts in a health care setting can be a powerful healing tool. Spectrum Health offers an Expressive Arts Program that uses art to help patients dealing with neurological conditions and patients dealing with cancer or its effects. RaNae Couture, from Spectrum Health’s Expressive Arts Program, stopped by to explain what they do and tell us about their upcoming art show. On October 24th, Spectrum Health Neuro Residential is hosting their annual art exhibit featuring the work of their resident artists who are people living with the impacts of a severe traumatic brain injury. There will be pieces of art for sale as well as 2018 calendars and other items that feature the resident’s artwork.

Spectrum Health Resident Art Show

Neuro Rehabilitation Services – Residential

Homewards Central, Lower Level

4130 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 616.486.7056, or click here.

