As flu season approaches, Spectrum Health offers vaccinations and flu clinics

Flu Shots

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Flu season is quickly approaching! Fortunately, right now, the Centers for Disease Control is reporting very low flu activity, but it's early.

Influenza activity often begins increasing in October. The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older by the end of October, if possible. That vaccination can reduce illnesses and prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

Spectrum Health Visiting Nurse Association is offering several flu shot clinics this season to make it easy for you and your loved ones to get vaccinated.

For the most up to date information regarding flu clinics, as well as additional clinics that have been added to the schedule, please visit www.spectrumhealth.org/flu, call the flu hotline at 616-486-3939 or schedule an appointment at 616-486-3050.

