Candid Conversation about Breast Health

October is the month to think pink! October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is a time we celebrate breast cancer survivors and caregivers as well as promote breast cancer awareness. Dr. Smith and Kelsey Haynes, from Spectrum Health, stopped by to tell us about Candid Conversations, an event designed to help continue raising awareness and promoting breast health. Candid Conversations is happening Wednesday, October 18th, at East Kentwood High Schools Fine Arts Auditorium and begins at 4pm. This year’s event includes musical performances, health booths, and more.

For more information about Spectrum Health, and to reserve tickets, click here.

