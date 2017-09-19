Celebrating 20 years with Spectrum Health

Spectrum Health 20th

It is hard to believe it has been 20 years since Butterworth Hospital and Blodgett Memorial Medical Center came together to form Spectrum Health. While much has changed, Spectrum Health has stayed committed to helping their patients and the community. Steve Heacock, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Research, stopped by to tell us some of the highlights over the past 20 years, and to share about their continued commitment to the community. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Spectrum Health will be hosting a number of events this fall to thank the public for their support.

For more information about upcoming events, and Spectrum Health, visit www.spectrumhealth.org.

