CRUSH Grand Rapids 2017: Food, wine & a great cause

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan has existed for 65 years with the goal providing access to vital resources to every child and adult in Michigan diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers.

They will be hosting their fifth annual CRUSH Grand Rapids Food and Wine Classic fundraiser coming up on May 9.

It will feature amazing cuisine prepared by some of West Michigan’s most celebrated chefs, paired with some of the world’s finest wines.

This year’s event honors Spectrum Health’s Blood and Marrow Transplantation Program. Dr. Stephanie Williams and Peter Marantette stopped by to tell us more about the event and the Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan.

For reservations for this year’s event, visit http://leukemiamichigan.org/.

To find out more about Spectrum Health’s Blood and Marrow Transplantation Program, click here.

