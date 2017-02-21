Get help for Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD

Seasonal Affective Disorder

It's been a cold and gray winter in West Michigan. Dreary days make it easy to start feeling down, depressed or anxious. Dr. Jared Skillings is division chief for psychology at Spectrum Health. He joined us to share some pointers to avoid Seasonal Affective Disorder ... or SAD. Spectrum Health Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine is now accepting new patients:

Spectrum Health Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine

Dr. Jared Skillings

616-447-5820

findadoctor.spectrumhealth.org

