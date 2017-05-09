Healthy Aging for Women panel put on by Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Women are mothers, wives, caregivers and professionals. Often, they spend so much time taking care of others they overlook caring for themselves.

It is never too early or too late to work towards being your healthiest you.

Amy Bourne, physical therapist with Spectrum Health stopped by My West Michigan to speak to the importance of pelvic floor health. She will be part of an interactive panel discussion centered on women’s health.

Spectrum Health’s Healthy Aging for Women panel will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at Calvin College. Physicians and medical experts discuss life cycle and hormone changes, sexual health, preventative heart health, bone health and Vitamin D and pelvic floor health.

For more information or to register, call 616-267-2626 and select option four, or click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV