New developments in wound care with Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Wound care is an important aspect of medicine. Hyperbaric medicine is an effective way of treating certain wounds.

Dr. Drue Orwig, who is board certified in emergency medicine, recently completed a fellowship in wound and hyperbaric medicine. He stopped by The Exchange to discuss what hyperbaric medicine is, what kinds of conditions it can treat.

He also shared what is happening at the Spectrum Health Limb Preservation and Wound healing clinic.

For more information about Spectrum Health Wound Healing Program, Limb Care and Preservation clinic, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV